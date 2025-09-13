Latest

Pakistani Rupee Foreign Exchange Rates Today against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, and Riyal – 13 Sept 2025

9:05 am | Sep 13, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows mixed trends, with major international currencies gaining against it, according to the latest rates from local forex markets.

US Dollar (USD) was trading at Rs282.5 for buying and Rs282.8 for selling, while the Euro (EUR) stood at Rs332 to buy and Rs336 to sell. The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) was quoted at Rs384/388, the UAE Dirham (AED) at Rs77.15/78, and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) at Rs75.4/76.15.

Other notable movements included the Australian Dollar at Rs185.5/190.5, the Canadian Dollar at Rs204/209, and the Japanese Yen at Rs1.89/1.99. The Kuwaiti Dinar remained the strongest among regional currencies at Rs916.9 for buying and Rs925.9 for selling

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.5 282.8
Euro EUR 332 336
UK Pound Sterling GBP 384 388
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.15 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.15
Australian Dollar AUD 185.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.3 756.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 209
China Yuan CNY 39.36 39.76
Danish Krone DKK 43.9 44.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36 36.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.9 925.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 733.9 741.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.25 223.25
Swedish Korona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
   
