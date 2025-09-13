Pakistani Rupee Foreign Exchange Rates Today against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, and Riyal – 13 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows mixed trends, with major international currencies gaining against it, according to the latest rates from local forex markets.

US Dollar (USD) was trading at Rs282.5 for buying and Rs282.8 for selling, while the Euro (EUR) stood at Rs332 to buy and Rs336 to sell. The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) was quoted at Rs384/388, the UAE Dirham (AED) at Rs77.15/78, and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) at Rs75.4/76.15.

Other notable movements included the Australian Dollar at Rs185.5/190.5, the Canadian Dollar at Rs204/209, and the Japanese Yen at Rs1.89/1.99. The Kuwaiti Dinar remained the strongest among regional currencies at Rs916.9 for buying and Rs925.9 for selling