Severe shortage of 70/30 Insulin leaves Punjab patients in distress

LAHORE – Diabetic patients in Lahore and parts of Punjab are facing a severe crisis as 70/30 insulin becomes increasingly unavailable in both government hospitals and private medical stores.

The shortage left patients, especially the poor, unable to access essential treatment, even in government teaching hospitals where insulin is normally provided.

Health authorities have yet to implement effective measures to address the shortage, leaving thousands of patients at risk and struggling to manage their condition. Patients and families have expressed frustration and fear as the critical medication remains out of reach.

The shortage of insulin 70/30 is said to be triggered by combination of supply chain disruptions, rising diabetes prevalence, and delays in procurement.

Distribution challenges also prevent insulin from reaching government hospitals and pharmacies on time. This shortage puts diabetic patients, especially the poor, at serious risk of uncontrolled blood sugar and severe health complications, leaving many without access to life-saving treatment.