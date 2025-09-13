No Electricity Bills for August in Flood Zones as PM Shehbaz announces emergency relief

ISLAMABAD – Relief for flood-affected families as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate suspension of electricity bill collection for August.

The decision was made during a high-level emergency meeting focused on supporting communities devastated by recent floods.

Power distribution companies have been instructed to enforce this relief measure without delay, offering much-needed respite to millions struggling in the aftermath of the disaster.

Recent floods in killed hundreds and affected over 4.4 million. In Punjab, floodwater damaged more than 4,500 villages, prompting the relocation of around 2.45 million people and 1.9 million livestock.

Nationwide, floods since June 26 have claimed 956 lives, injured over 1,060, and destroyed or damaged more than 8,400 homes. Relief efforts, including 396 camps, are ongoing to provide shelter, food, and medical aid to affected communities.