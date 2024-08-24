World Cadet Games 2024: Pakistan Armed Forces team win five medals

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Armed Forces tri services team has won five medals in the fourth International Military Sports Council, World Military Cadet Games being conducted at Caracas in Venezuela.

Pakistan Armed Forces' contingent is participating in Track, Field and shooting events, said military’s media wing in a statement.

Chief Warrant Officer of Pakistan Air Force Mueed Bloch won gold medal in 400 meters race and Silver Medal in 200 meters race.

Sepoy Muhammad Akhtar won silver medal in 10,000 meters race and Bronze Medal in 5000 meters race.

Similarly, in 25 meter pistol shooting rapid team events category, Naik Qasim Bilal, Sepoy Ismail Khan and Sepoy Muhammad Rashid of Pakistan Army won Silver Medal.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and all Services Chiefs have conveyed their heartfelt congratulation to the team on their remarkable performance.