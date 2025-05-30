Pakistan elect to bat first against Bangladesh in second T20I

LAHORE – Pakistan, playing at home, won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan took 1-0 lead in the series on Wednesday comfortably defeating Bangladesh by 37 runs. The Green shirts scored 201-7 – their highest at the Gaddafi Stadium – and dismissed the visitors for 164.

Head-to-Head Record

Out of 20 T20I encounters between the two sides, Pakistan has emerged victorious 17 times, while Bangladesh has claimed three wins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Zakir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam.