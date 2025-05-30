110 dead as rains wreak havoc in Nigeria

Continuous rainfall in Nigeria has led to severe flooding, submerging the entire town of Mokwa in Niger State, killed 110 people, according to foreign media.

The flooding, worsened by a dam burst, caused widespread destruction in Mokwa — a bustling commercial hub attracting traders and farmers from across the country, especially the northern regions.

Rescue officials confirmed that at least 110 people lost their lives and over 100 were injured. Evacuation efforts are ongoing, and authorities have urged the public to avoid low-lying areas and remain vigilant.

It’s worth noting that a similar flood last September in the northeastern city of Maiduguri claimed at least 30 lives and left thousands homeless.

Each year, Nigeria faces severe flooding, especially in areas along the Niger and Benue rivers, resulting in significant human and economic losses.