Field Marshal Asim Munir vows to defeat terrorism, aggression

QUETTA – Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited the Command and Staff College in Quetta and addressed student officers and faculty members.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during his visit, he paid tribute to the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos and expressed full solidarity with their families. He said that under national leadership, the people of Pakistan have become an unbreakable wall in defense of the motherland.

He emphasized that the success in the battle of truth reflects the nation’s resolve and the complete harmony among all elements of national power.

In his address, the Field Marshal highlighted the nature of emerging conflicts in the global and regional environment, especially focusing on India’s increasing trend of unwarranted military aggression against Pakistan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s capability to defeat any aggression and counter threats across the full spectrum of conflict. He stated that Pakistan can never be subdued and that the nefarious designs to undermine Pakistan’s efforts in the war against terrorism will be decisively defeated.

On this occasion, Field Marshal Munir stressed the need for a peaceful resolution of the longstanding and internationally recognized Kashmir dispute and warned against India’s illegal and unacceptable acts of water terrorism.

He said the national struggle against all forms of terrorism will be taken to its logical conclusion.

General Munir urged student officers to perform their duties with full commitment, passion, and dedication. He emphasized the need for creative thinking and research, appreciating the high-quality training being imparted by the Command and Staff College to future military leaders.

According to ISPR, he further stated that training should not only reflect current realities but also prepare us for future battlefields that will demand agility, innovation, and unwavering resolve.

Earlier upon arrival in Quetta, the Field Marshal was received by the Corps Commander Quetta and the Commandant of the Command and Staff College.