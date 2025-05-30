Indian-backed terrorists attack Balochistan’s Sorab; bank looted, ADC martyred

SORAB – Indian-sponsored terrorists once again targeted innocent Baloch civilians, launching a brutal attack in the city of Sorab, Balochistan, said ISPR.

Around 20 to 30 terrorists on motorcycles entered the market area this evening, looting a bank and setting fire to the homes of various government officials. They also violently assaulted local women and children.

In a heroic act, Hidayatullah Baloch, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) from Surab and a native of Buleda, was martyred while defending civilians. The terrorists fled upon the arrival of Frontier Corps (FC) forces.

This cowardly assault once again exposed the anti-Baloch and anti-human nature of these Indian-sponsored proxies, who have no connection to Baloch traditions or values.

Balochistan Govt: State Authority Challenged in Sorab

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the attack, calling it a cowardly attempt to challenge the state’s authority. He confirmed that a bank was looted and government homes were set ablaze in Sorab.

ADC Hidayatullah Baloch was martyred during the incident while protecting civilians — including women and children — at his residence.

He added that the state is determined to foil every attempt by anti-state elements. A search and clearance operation is underway, with FC, Police, and Levies actively securing the area.

Prime Minister’s Statement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack and paid tribute to the martyred ADC. He said cowardly terrorists targeted innocent civilians, including children and women. Their actions reflect their anti-people mindset and opposition to Balochistan’s development.

He praised the bravery of ADC Hidayatullah Baloch, calling it a shining example of courage, and extended the nation’s condolences to his family. He reaffirmed the nation’s support for the armed forces, who are working tirelessly to dismantle Indian-backed terrorist proxies.

The prime minister ordered the identification and strict punishment of those responsible for the attack.