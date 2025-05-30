Karachi’s growth drives national prosperity, says Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Education and MQM-P Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui emphasized that Pakistan’s prosperity is closely linked to Karachi’s advancement.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by the North Nazimabad Gymkhana Trust in honor of Youm-e-Takbeer. The event included patriotic performances and a grand fireworks show, attended by Gymkhana President Shamim Siddiqui, founding president Feroze Alam Lari, former president Aamir Chishti, Syed Usman Ali, General Secretary Ahmed Ali Khan, Treasurer Majid Humail, Asma Shah, M. Akhtar, and many members.

“When Karachi progresses, the entire nation moves forward. Despite persistent conspiracies to hinder its development, this city remains the economic backbone of Pakistan,” he stated.

Paying tribute to Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Siddiqui said, “A proud son of Karachi gave up a life of comfort abroad to empower Pakistan with nuclear strength. Forgetting such heroes would be a grave injustice.”

He stressed that Pakistan’s nuclear capability is a shield, not a threat. “May 28 marks the safeguarding of our sovereignty and a deterrent to Indian aggression. Our nuclear strength maintains regional balance,” he added.

Siddiqui also praised the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founders and their successors. “Their vision and sacrifices are the foundation of our independence. Pakistan’s future remains strong and secure,” he said.

North Nazimabad Gymkhana Trust President Shamim Siddiqui also highlighted the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling it a symbol of Pakistan’s steadfast defense. “We salute our armed forces, especially Field Marshal Asim Munir, for their unflinching dedication. Unity is our greatest strength,” he stated.

He also paid tribute to the late Captain Moiz Khan and founding president Feroze Alam Lari, and acknowledged the support of former President Aamir Chishti and former General Secretary Muhammad Akhtar for their lasting contributions to the Gymkhana.