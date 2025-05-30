Price hike continues in Pakistan despite govt’s assurances

KARACHI – Contrary to the government’s claims of a slowdown in inflation, the latest weekly report reveals that only 10 essential items became cheaper, while prices of 14 items increased over the past week.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, tomatoes rose by 4.54%, potatoes by 2.94%, and eggs by 2.19%. Prices of onions, jaggery, bananas, black gram (mash dal), chickpeas (chana dal), and cigarettes also went up.

On the other hand, chicken prices dropped by 8.51%, sugar by 0.25%, and powdered milk by 0.20%. Other items that saw a price decrease included ghee, wheat flour, rice, garlic, mung dal, electricity, and LPG.

The inflation trend, based on the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), showed a slight decline for different income groups.