Michael Vaughan predicts Pakistan-India semi-final in Kolkata

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his desire to witness a Pakistan-India semi-final in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

In the 32nd match, South Africa secured a convincing 190-run victory over New Zealand. This win has slightly improved Pakistan's chances of making it to the World Cup semi-finals, although they still face a challenging path.

For Pakistan to have a shot at the semi-finals, it is crucial that they win their remaining matches. In an ideal scenario, the Green Shirts should defeat New Zealand in their next game while hoping for the Black Caps to lose to Sri Lanka.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 49-year-old Vaughan asked netizens: "India v Pakistan Semi in Kolkata anyone?"

India v Pakistan Semi in Kolkata anyone .. 😜 #CWC23 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 1, 2023

Additionally, Vaughan believes that the Men in Green are now back in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan are back in the race for the semis … #Pakistan #CWC23 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 1, 2023

It is worth noting that if New Zealand loses their remaining matches, they would conclude the group stage with eight points. Pakistan, on the other hand, can secure a place in the knockout stage with 10 points if they manage to win their next two matches.