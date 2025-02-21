Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

AFG vs SA: Champions Trophy debutants Afghanistan take on South Africa today

KARACHI – Afghanistan will take on South Africa today as they are set for making a debut in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Both sides have been remained in form in white-ball cricket in recent years. However, they could not win any major cricket tournament.

The match will start at 2pm Pakistan Time.

South Africa went close when they made it through to the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023, while Afghanistan reached the same stage last year when qualifying for the final four at the ICC men’s T20 World Cup for the first time, ICC said.

Reaching the semis will be the minimum aim for both sides at this event and a win first up will be crucial if they are to achieve that goal.

Both teams have strong batting line-ups at their disposal, but there are also enough damaging bowlers set to feature that could make it difficult to score.

AFG vs SA Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

