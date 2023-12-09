Pakistan qualify for quarter-finals of FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2023

KUALA LUMPUR – Pakistan have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur.

The national junior team secured the place in next round as it finished second in their pool after the group stage match against Belgium ended in draw at 1-1. Holland is another team from this group to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Pakistan will now play Spain in the quarter-final round.

On December 7, a clinical Pakistan went top of Pool D by beating New Zealand 4-0 despite the junior Black Sticks leading the match statistics. Pakistan’s opener came from a turnover at a 16-yard hit, Hayden Ganley saving the first shot only for Abdul Rehman to pop it over his head to Arshad Liaqat for the score. New Zealand had a penalty corner goal disallowed for the ball not leaving the circle, and moments later Liaqat’s skills extended Pakistan’s lead to 2-0 with just two seconds left in the half.

Captain Hannan Shahid contributed an excellent deflection from a penalty corner variation to the p-spot. Then with eight minutes remaining New Zealand pulled their keeper off to chase the game and Liaqat took full advantage to complete his hat-trick, his reverse strike screaming over a brave Ryan Parr defending the line.