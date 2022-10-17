T20 World Cup: Injured Shaheen returns ahead of Pakistan’s warm-up match against England
T20 World Cup: Injured Shaheen returns ahead of Pakistan’s warm-up match against England
BRISBANE – Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Afridi will be available for today’s warm-up match as Pakistan locks horns with England at the Gabba.

Men in Blue take on Australia and South Africa to play New Zealand in the other two warm-up games of the day as the top squads playing against each other ahead of crucial encounters in the cricket carnival.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will get a boost in coming matches as key speedster Shaheen Afridi, who injured his knee during the first Test against Sri Lanka, is set to return and play with the boys after nearly four months.

Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup, as well as the historic T20I series at home against England last month, because of a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Team Green is in Brisbane, to compete in two warm-up games ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, after a big win in the tri-nation series last week.

The Babar-led squad will face England in their first warm-up game today and will then play against Afghanistan on October 19.

Opener Fakhar Zaman will reportedly not be available for the first warm-up match but the top-order batter will complete his rehabilitation period in Australia.

Team Green is in Group B, and will compete against arch rival India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and two qualifying teams, and must finish in the top two in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

