'Make him Najam Sethi from Waheed Murad': Video of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and drill instructors at PMA Kakul reunion goes viral

It is a tradition of the Pakistan Army’s prestigious Kakul Military Academy of inviting senior generals to reunite as gentleman cadets again to relive golden memories.

Most recently, it was Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and his coursemates of 76th Long Course who were spotted having a fun time during the get-together and social media users are now adoring seeing the senior officials recreating nostalgic memories.

In a clip, an officer can be seen directing a drill instructor to take the Bahawalpur Corps Commander to a hairdresser, telling him to give a high fade, while referring to journalist Najam Sethi, who happens to have very few hair on his head and known to be a critic of the armed forces.

In another clip, the senior Army officers including Lt-Gen Faiz caught up over laughs and lots of fun memories as they interact with drill masters.

Reunion 76th L/C @ PMA. October 16, 2022

The instructors truly make feel like you are watching the actual training and drill sessions, however in reality they were having fun.

Hailing from the Baloch Regiment of the Pakistan Army, Lt. General Faiz Hameed has also previously headed the premier spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Earlier in 2018, the incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also spotted having a fun time with his batch mates at the reunion of the 62nd Long Course at PMA Kakul.