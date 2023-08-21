Khairpur maid case: Medical report confirms physical torture, suggests sexual assault

KARACHI – A medical panel tasked with conducting the post-mortem examination of a 10-year-old domestic servant, allegedly murdered by a powerful Pir in Ranipur, Sindh, has determined that the girl suffered “severe torture” and suspected sexual abuse.

Pir Asad Shah Jeelani, a member of the influential family in Khairpur district’s Ranipur, was apprehended by local law enforcement for allegedly causing the fatal torture of his 10-year-old maid last week.

The matter initially came to public attention when video clips showing the minor victim’s body covered in severe torture marks circulated widely on social media. In the video, the severely injured girl is observed struggling to sit up in her bed but ultimately collapsing.

This video provoked outrage throughout the country.

The minor girl was reported to be the daughter of Nadeem Ali Tharro, a resident of Ali Muhammad Tharro village, Khanawahan, near Mehrabpur, District Nausharoferoz.

Dr Amanullah Bhanghwar, additional Police Surgeon of Shaheed Benazirabad District, stated that the medical board has prepared an initial five-page report.

The post-mortem report indicated “decomposition with bluish discoloration on the right side of the face and forehead and greenish mottled discoloration over the left side of the face, neck, and shoulder.”

The preliminary autopsy report also noted distension in the deceased girl’s abdomen.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur Mir Rohal Khan Khoso informed the media that the accused, Jillani, was taken to GIMS Hospital Khairpur for a DNA test, and DNA samples were collected from four others employed in the Pir’s mansion.

He mentioned that the Pir’s mansion in Ranipur was not sealed, but police had been deployed there to gather necessary evidence for the investigation.

The SSP also asserted his determination to rescue any other maids and employees from the Pir’s mansion if they were being held against their will.

He emphasized that the final post-mortem examination would determine whether the minor girl had been sexually assaulted.

The senior officer further revealed that the suspended SHO Ranipur, as well as the doctor and compounder implicated in shielding the culprits, would be taken into custody.

The girl’s body was exhumed on Saturday in her native village of Khan Wahan in District Nausharoferoz by a medical team from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Nawabshah, under the supervision of a judicial magistrate, Jameel Ahmed Rajper from Kandario.