Islamabad court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in prohibited funding case
Web Desk
01:15 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – A special court in the country's federal capital Islamabad has granted interim bail to ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case.

PTI Chief appeared in court in person today as federal Investigators registered a case against him and other PTI leaders under the Foreign Exchange Act.

Special Judge Raja Asif Mehmood directed former PM to submit a bail bond of Rs100,000.

In his petition, PTI chief maintained that the apex investigation agency in questionable exercise and abuse of its powers has made hectic efforts to register a false and fabricated case against him on a serious allegation.

More to follow...

