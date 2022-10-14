Imran Khan terms PTI Senator Azam Swati’s arrest ‘shameful act’
Imran Khan terms PTI Senator Azam Swati’s arrest ‘shameful act’
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday termed the arrest of party leader Azam Swati as another shameful incident in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister said, “The custodial torture of Azam Swati over a tweet regarding NRO-2 is another shameful incident in our history.”

“Can people be forced to respect an individual or institution through bullying and violence,” he asked in his tweet.

“All those who not only escaped from accountability but allowed biggest criminals to come to power once again after defrauding the national treasury of billions, disgrace has been written in their destiny,” he declared.

PTI Senator Azam Swati was arrested in the early hours of Thursday for tweeting against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Later, speaking to reporters outside a sessions court, Swati said that he was arrested for “taking one name and that is the violation”.

