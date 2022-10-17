Sarfaraz Ahmad’s younger brother joins Pakistan Navy
Sarfaraz Ahmad’s younger brother joins Pakistan Navy
LAHORE – Former Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s younger brother, Abdur Rehman, has joined Pakistan Navy.

The gutsy keeper batsman announced the development in a social media post. Mashallah, my brother, he wrote by tagging his brother.

In one of the pictures from the series, Sarfaraz’s brother can be seen posing with his nephew.

As the picture of Sarfraz's brother went viral, social media users flocked to the comment section to felicitate Abdurrahman, who also plays cricket.

Lately, the former skipper extended best wishes for the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the T20 world cup.

