‘Where’s my miyan?’ Mrs. Sarfaraz Ahmed asks PCB, leaving social media in fits
LAHORE – The Pakistan cricket team players, who arrived in West Indies a couple of days ago to play T20I series, were seen having fun on a beach over the weekend.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the pictures of the players on Twitter but it did not upload the photo of former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, which caused a hilarious exchange between cricketer’s wife and the board.
In the photos, pacer Hasan Ali, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, and other players could be seen having a good time at the beach, but Sarfaraz was nowhere to be seen.
Our boys had their team activity at a beach resort in Barbados before leaving for their first training session.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 23, 2021
Watch: https://t.co/aBGxMTWb93#BackTheBoysInGreen #HarHaalMainCricket #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/GhtM26f3Gj
At this, his wife Khushbakht Sarfaraz asked PCB: "Where's my miyan (husband)?"
Where’s my miyan?— Khushbakht Sarfaraz (@sarfarazkhush) July 23, 2021
Responding to the question, PCB shared a photo of Sarfaraz in which the right-armed batsman can be seen having fun at the beach.
July 23, 2021
But, the matter did not stop there as social media users started sharing funny comments while responding to Khushbakht’s query.
haha , main comment krny wala tha k Sarfraz Bhai namaz parhny gye, lekin comment mei dekha bhai jan kachyy mei beach py enjoy kr rhy 😂— Dr. Muhammad Hasnain (@drhasnainkhosa) July 24, 2021
ارے بھابھی پریشان نا ہوں— Khizar Ahmed Siddiqui (@KhizarAhmedSid1) July 24, 2021
ہمارا بھائ ایسا ویسا آدمی نہیں ہے
Bhabhi ko fikr hogayi saifi bhai team k sath nhi to akhir hain kis k sath??🙃🙃 Wo b beach pe— Hania Naz (@IHani56S) July 23, 2021
