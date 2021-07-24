Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI series shifted to Sri Lanka from UAE due to IPL remainders

10:14 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI series shifted to Sri Lanka from UAE due to IPL remainders
Share

DUBAI – The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been shifted to Sri Lanka from the UAE, it emerged on Saturday.

The first-ever bilateral series will now be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota, between September 1 and 5.

According to the ESPNcricinfo, the venues in the UAE are unavailable for the Pak-Afghan ODIs because of the second leg of IPL 2021, which would tentatively begin from September 20.

Earlier this month, the schedule for the CPL was changed to avoid an overlap with the IPL.

The ODI series will count towards points in the ICC Super League, where Pakistan currently stand at fifth place with 40 points from nine matches, and Afghanistan are at eighth spot with 30 points, having won all three their matches so far.

PSL7 – Pakistan Super League's next edition to ... 04:00 PM | 24 Jul, 2021

LAHORE – After the completion of PSL 6 in two segments, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super ...

More From This Category
‘Where’s my miyan?’ Mrs. Sarfaraz Ahmed ...
09:29 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
PSL7 – Pakistan Super League's next edition to ...
04:00 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
PAKvWI – Pakistan Test team depart for Barbados ...
09:31 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
Babar Azam leads Pakistan for West Indies tour
11:42 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Mohammad Rizwan achieves career-best T20I ranking
04:57 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Team Pakistan offer Eid prayers led by Sarfraz ...
10:37 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable clicks with their firstborn
07:41 PM | 24 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr