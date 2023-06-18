Search

Wapda win National Women's Basketball Championship

Web Desk 01:37 PM | 18 Jun, 2023
Wapda win National Women’s Basketball Championship

LAHORE – Defending champions Pakistan Wapda won the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2023 title after defeating Islamabad Division in the final at the Siddique Memon Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal.  

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed trophies, medals, cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among the winners, runners-up and top performers. PBBF Secretary Khalid Bashir, SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Shahida Parveen Kayani, Akhlaq Ahmed, Dr Prof Farhan Essa, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.  

Addressing the participants, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said: “I wish all the teams of Pakistan from the bottom of my heart. I thank the officials and the Pakistan Basketball Federation for supporting the Commissioner Karachi Office and organizing a successful event.” He also announced that the All Pakistan Girls and Boys Tournament will be held in October and expressed his gratitude to the administration of Sindh Boys Scouts Association Karachi, Isa Lab, Peak Freans Biscuits and Sarl Pakistan for their support in the championship.  

He thanked Dr. Prof. Farhan Essa and PBF Secretary Khalid Bashir for their services in sports. He awarded gold medal award, championship best player award trophy and Rs 20,000 prize to Asma Khan of Islamabad and Rs 20,000 cash prize to the best scorers of the three teams of Karachi while gifts were distributed by Gatorade to all the teams.  

In the final, Wapda defeated Islamabad 27-63. For Wapda, Kainat scored 19, Hijab 18, Sidra 16 points while for Islamabad, Sana Khan scored 16, Asma Khan 8 and Momina 3 points. For the third-place match, Lahore Division defeated Karachi Green 46-27. Farozha scored 13, Faryal 8, Rida 6 points for Lahore while Noor Fatima scored 8, Safa Afzal 4, and Fatima Aamir 3 points from Karachi side. Ishrat Amir, DPE of Mama Parsi School, performed the duties of the host.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Wapda win National Women’s Basketball Championship

01:37 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

Daily horoscope – June 18, 2023

08:30 AM | 18 Jun, 2023

