World Bank’s $200 million financing to help Pakistan’s flood-hit areas in KPK         

ISLAMABAD – World Bank has approved a $200 million funding to help Pakistan cope with 2022 flooding in tribal areas.
Last year, floods in South Asian nation killed more than 1,700 people, and caused damage worth trillions. The catastrophic inundation was heavier than usual torrential rains and several areas are still under the effects of climate change-induced disaster.
The unprecedented floods wreaked havoc in Sindh, Balochistan, and KPK, poverty-stricken regions which are already suffering from economic plights.
In a sigh of relief for distressed people of country’s northwestern region, World Bank has approved funds for emergency reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood protection infrastructure.
The funds aim to improve access to resilient and reliable basic services for rural households in the newly merged areas, and will benefit over 5 million people. The new programme will ensure that communities are involved in participatory planning, budgeting, monitoring, and improving social accountability systems.
Earlier this year, the international financial institution approved over $200 million in financing for Balochistan aimed at improving livelihoods and essential services.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|771.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,329.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,468 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,499.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Karachi
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Islamabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Peshawar
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Quetta
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Sialkot
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Attock
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Jehlum
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Multan
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Gujrat
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Chakwal
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Sargodha
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Mirpur
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
