Babar Azam clears air on buying wedding sherwani, jewellery in India

CHENNAI – Pakistan’s national cricket team arrived in India after seven years to take part in the ODI World Cup tournament, and besides the action, cricketers are busy enjoying feasts in neighboring nation.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also went on a shopping spree during his stay in the neighboring nation, Indian media reported and the reports suggested that flamboyant batter bought jewelry and clothes — including designer sherwani worth over 2 million PKR.
Amid the reports, the sports management company, which represented Babar, rejected the utterly false reports circulating on certain media platforms suggesting that Babar Azam engaged in clothing and jewelry shopping in India amidst the ongoing World Cup.
In a statement, it said the viral reports are baseless and implore such media outlets to exercise diligent fact-checking before participating in any dissemination of misinformation, disinformation, or propaganda.
We vehemently reject the utterly false reports circulating on certain media platforms suggesting that Kaptaan Babar Azam engaged in clothing and jewelry shopping in India amidst the ongoing World Cup.— Saya Corporation (@SayaCorps) November 6, 2023
This news comes as a surprise to him as well.
We categorically refute these…
Men in Green reportedly spent most of their time in hotel rooms as they are not allowed to hang out in public places without escort service.
The security remained so tight that Mickey Arthur said security facing his team at the World Cup in India is recap of Covid times.
Several players suffered illnesses at various stages of the leading tournament and some players linked it with room sickness.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
