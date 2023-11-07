Babar Azam clears air on buying wedding sherwani, jewellery in India

CHENNAI – Pakistan’s national cricket team arrived in India after seven years to take part in the ODI World Cup tournament, and besides the action, cricketers are busy enjoying feasts in neighboring nation.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also went on a shopping spree during his stay in the neighboring nation, Indian media reported and the reports suggested that flamboyant batter bought jewelry and clothes — including designer sherwani worth over 2 million PKR.

Amid the reports, the sports management company, which represented Babar, rejected the utterly false reports circulating on certain media platforms suggesting that Babar Azam engaged in clothing and jewelry shopping in India amidst the ongoing World Cup.

In a statement, it said the viral reports are baseless and implore such media outlets to exercise diligent fact-checking before participating in any dissemination of misinformation, disinformation, or propaganda.

We vehemently reject the utterly false reports circulating on certain media platforms suggesting that Kaptaan Babar Azam engaged in clothing and jewelry shopping in India amidst the ongoing World Cup.



This news comes as a surprise to him as well.



— Saya Corporation (@SayaCorps) November 6, 2023

Men in Green reportedly spent most of their time in hotel rooms as they are not allowed to hang out in public places without escort service.

The security remained so tight that Mickey Arthur said security facing his team at the World Cup in India is recap of Covid times.

Several players suffered illnesses at various stages of the leading tournament and some players linked it with room sickness.