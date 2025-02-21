Age limit, number of attempts for PMS exams increased

PESHAWAR – The khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has announced major relaxation in rules for examination of Provincial Management Services (PMS).

An official statement issued by the Commission states that the age limit for candidates appearing for the PMS exam has been raised from 30 to 35 years.

The announcement further states that the number of opportunities to appear for the PMS test in the next two years has been increased from three to four.

It has also issued a addendum in this regard stating: “In pursuance of decision of the Provincial Cabinet dated 17.02.2025 conveyed vide Establishment Department letter No. SOC(E&AD)9-24/2025 dated 17.02.2025, the upper age limit of candidates for Provincial Management Service competitive examination has been increased from thirty (30) to thirty five (35) years for all candidates as general relaxation and the number of attempts/ chances from three (3) to four (4) as one time measure for two years for PMS examinations to be conducted in the years 2025 and 2026 respectively in relaxation of rules.”

“In view of the above, the last date of advertisement No.2/2025 is extended upto 07.03.2025. Candidates who have already applied for the posts need not apply afresh,” it said.