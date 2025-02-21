Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

COAS Asim Munir holds field visit to Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons

Coas Asim Munir Holds Field Visit To Warminster And Larkhill Garrisons

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on the invitation of Chief of the General Staff of the British Army General Roland Walker held a field visit to Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons.

COAS was briefed on the modernisation plan of British Army and Deep Recce Strike Brigade, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

“Niche technologies including AI and uncrewed systems were also showcased by the British Army during the visit,” read the statement.

Earlier this week, army chief reached the United Kingdom on an official visit to attend the 7th Regional Stabilization Conference at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Army chief he will deliver the keynote address on “The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook,” the Inter Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.

The Stabilization Conference serves as the premier platform for Army-to-Army dialogue between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, held annually to foster collaboration.

The event brings together a balanced representation of policymakers, both civil and military, as well as members of prominent think tanks from both nations.

This year’s conference holds particular significance in light of the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, providing an invaluable opportunity to exchange perspectives and explore pathways for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

On the inaugural day of his visit, COAS Asim Munir was accorded a warm and dignified welcome, including a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the historic Royal Horse Guards Parade Ground, presented by an impeccably turned-out contingent.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom share a long-standing relationship rooted in strong diplomatic, economic, and security ties. Over the years, the two countries’ militaries have maintained robust cooperation, particularly in the domains of counterterrorism and professional training.

As part of his itinerary, COAS will also visit prominent units of the British Army, including the Land Warfare Centre and the 1st Strike Brigade, where he will receive briefings on the UK Army’s modernization initiatives and operational strategies.

“The visit underscores the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and global peace,” the military’s media wing said.

Our Correspondent

