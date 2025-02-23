From 2004 to 2017: A look back at Historic Pakistan-India clashes in ICC Champions Trophy

LAHORE – The key rivalry between Pakistan and India in Champions Trophy produced some unforgettable moments in history. As Asian giants are all set to clash in Dubai, fans are hoping for another intense and thrilling battle between the two cricketing giants.

Pakistan-India rivalry remains one of the most intense and passionate rivalries in world cricket, and their encounters in the ICC Champions Trophy have always been filled with drama and excitement.

As both teams gear up for another thrilling clash in Dubai today, here is look back at five matches between two sides in the history of ICC flagship event.

2004 Champions Trophy

Shaheens and Men in Blue met first ever in Champions Trophy in Birmingham, England, in 2004. Under captaincy of Inzamam-ul-Haq, Men in Green chased down target of 201 set by India.

Indian team, batting first, managed to score 200 runs in their 50 overs while Pakistan completed chase with 7 wickets down and 4 balls to spare.

2009 Champions Trophy

The second encounter comes after five years, in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy held in Centurion, South Africa. Younis Khan led Pakistan made formidable 302 runs and India, could only manage 248 runs, being bowled out in the 45th over.

Pakistan won by 54 runs, with Shoaib Malik’s brilliant knock of 128 runs being the highlight of the match. He was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

2013 Champions Trophy

The third game was played between two sides in 2013, but this time, it was India who knocked out Pakistan. The match was affected by rain, and Pakistan was dismissed for 165 runs in 40 overs. India’s revised target was 102 runs, and they successfully chased it down in just 19.1 overs, losing 2 wickets.

Men in Blue won the match by the DLS method, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named Man of the Match for his 2 wickets at just 19 runs, playing a key role in India’s victory.

2017 Champions Trophy

In 2017, India again outclassed Pakistan in group stages of the tournament. India batted first and posted an impressive 319 runs in 48 overs. Pakistan, in response, could only manage 164 runs, being bowled out in the 34th over. Yuvraj Singh was named Player of the Match for his quickfire 53 runs off 32 balls, playing a crucial role in India’s victory.

2017 Champions Trophy Final

One of key clashes between two sides was final of 2017 Champions Trophy at The Oval, London. Under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan achieved historic 180-run victory, winning their first-ever Champions Trophy title. Pakistan set a massive total of 338 runs for 4 wickets, with Fakhar Zaman scoring a brilliant 114 runs.

India was bowled out for just 158 runs in the 31st over. Fakhar Zaman was named Man of the Match for his match-winning century, while Hasan Ali, with 13 wickets in the tournament, was named Player of the Series.

