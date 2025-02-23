Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

TV star Sajid Hasan’s son arrested over drug links in Mustafa Amir Murder Case

Tv Star Sajid Hasans Son Arrested Over Drug Links In Mustafa Amir Murder Case

KARACHI – Police in Karachi arrested Sahir Hasan, the son of famous actor Sajid Hasan, in connection with ongoing investigation into the murder of Mustafa Amir.

As the probe into high-level murder case unfolds, police raided several locations within Defence Housing Authority (DHA), targeting known drug peddlers and addicts. During these operations, the police apprehended at least four young men, including Sajid Hasan’s son, and seized amount of drugs.

During interrogation, Sahir Hasan made startling revelations about drug menace among youth in posh area of the port city. He confessed to selling drugs for two years, including to several individuals involved in the murder case of Mustafa Amir, particularly Armaghan, the prime suspect.

Drugs worth several million have been seized including foreign brands, from Sahir Hasan’s possession, police said.

Mustafa Amir’s Murder Case

The murder of young boy shocked everyone and prime suspect, Armaghan, remained in police custody and reportedly confessed to killing Mustafa.

February 22, 2025: An anti-terrorism court extended the physical remand of Armaghan and his accomplice Sheraz for five more days. Investigators revealed that blood samples taken from the suspect’s house were linked to a woman named named Marsha Shahid.

February 21, 2025: Forensic experts exhumed Mustafa’s body and collected DNA samples for further analysis.

February 20, 2025: Armaghan confessed to the murder, providing chilling details of the incident.

February 18, 2025: Investigators found that Mustafa and Armaghan had been childhood friends, and a three-member board carried out the exhumation of Mustafa’s body.

February 15, 2025: Three police officers were suspended due to negligence. Investigators also linked both the victim and suspect to illegal activities.

The case continues to unfold with police following up on critical leads and awaiting the results of DNA tests to help uncover the full truth.

Charred body of missing Karachi youth found

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.65
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.25 181.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search