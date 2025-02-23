TV star Sajid Hasan’s son arrested over drug links in Mustafa Amir Murder Case

KARACHI – Police in Karachi arrested Sahir Hasan, the son of famous actor Sajid Hasan, in connection with ongoing investigation into the murder of Mustafa Amir.

As the probe into high-level murder case unfolds, police raided several locations within Defence Housing Authority (DHA), targeting known drug peddlers and addicts. During these operations, the police apprehended at least four young men, including Sajid Hasan’s son, and seized amount of drugs.

During interrogation, Sahir Hasan made startling revelations about drug menace among youth in posh area of the port city. He confessed to selling drugs for two years, including to several individuals involved in the murder case of Mustafa Amir, particularly Armaghan, the prime suspect.

Drugs worth several million have been seized including foreign brands, from Sahir Hasan’s possession, police said.

Mustafa Amir’s Murder Case

The murder of young boy shocked everyone and prime suspect, Armaghan, remained in police custody and reportedly confessed to killing Mustafa.

February 22, 2025: An anti-terrorism court extended the physical remand of Armaghan and his accomplice Sheraz for five more days. Investigators revealed that blood samples taken from the suspect’s house were linked to a woman named named Marsha Shahid.

February 21, 2025: Forensic experts exhumed Mustafa’s body and collected DNA samples for further analysis.

February 20, 2025: Armaghan confessed to the murder, providing chilling details of the incident.

February 18, 2025: Investigators found that Mustafa and Armaghan had been childhood friends, and a three-member board carried out the exhumation of Mustafa’s body.

February 15, 2025: Three police officers were suspended due to negligence. Investigators also linked both the victim and suspect to illegal activities.

The case continues to unfold with police following up on critical leads and awaiting the results of DNA tests to help uncover the full truth.