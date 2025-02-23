Top Performers in Pakistan vs India ODI History

Pakistan vs India ODI rivalry remained in limelight as both teams are facing each other in blockbuster game. Ahead of game, here’s a look at unforgettable performances from some of cricket’s greatest players of two sides.
Season player Sachin Tendulkar leads the top run-scorers with 2,526 runs, and next on list are Inzamam-ul-Haq with 2,403 runs and Saeed Anwar with 2,002 runs. India’s Rahul Dravid with 1,899 runs and Shoaib Malik with 1,782 runs are next to join the list.
In bowling, Wasim Akram leads with 60 wickets, while Saqlain Mushtaq (57 wickets) and Aaqib Javed (54 wickets) are also key contributors. For India, Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath both took 54 wickets.
Top Batters
|Batter
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|Sachin Tendulkar
|IND
|69
|2,526
|40.09
|141
|Inzamam-ul-Haq
|PAK
|67
|2,403
|43.69
|123
|Saeed Anwar
|PAK
|50
|2,002
|43.52
|194
|Rahul Dravid
|IND
|58
|1,899
|36.51
|107
|Shoaib Malik
|PAK
|42
|1,782
|46.89
|143
Top Bowlers
|Bowler
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Wasim Akram
|PAK
|48
|60
|25.15
|Saqlain Mushtaq
|PAK
|36
|57
|24.38
|Aaqib Javed
|PAK
|39
|54
|24.64
|Anil Kumble
|IND
|34
|54
|24.25
|Javagal Srinath
|IND
|36
|54
|30.68
