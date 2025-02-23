Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Top Performers in Pakistan vs India ODI History

Pakistan vs India ODI rivalry remained in limelight as both teams are facing each other in blockbuster game. Ahead of game, here’s a look at unforgettable performances from some of cricket’s greatest players of two sides.

Season player Sachin Tendulkar leads the top run-scorers with 2,526 runs, and next on list are Inzamam-ul-Haq with 2,403 runs and Saeed Anwar with 2,002 runs. India’s Rahul Dravid with 1,899 runs and Shoaib Malik with 1,782 runs are next to join the list.

In bowling, Wasim Akram leads with 60 wickets, while Saqlain Mushtaq (57 wickets) and Aaqib Javed (54 wickets) are also key contributors. For India, Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath both took 54 wickets.

Top Batters

Batter Team Matches Runs Average Highest Score
Sachin Tendulkar IND 69 2,526 40.09 141
Inzamam-ul-Haq PAK 67 2,403 43.69 123
Saeed Anwar PAK 50 2,002 43.52 194
Rahul Dravid IND 58 1,899 36.51 107
Shoaib Malik PAK 42 1,782 46.89 143

 

Top Bowlers

Bowler Team Matches Wickets Average
Wasim Akram PAK 48 60 25.15
Saqlain Mushtaq PAK 36 57 24.38
Aaqib Javed PAK 39 54 24.64
Anil Kumble IND 34 54 24.25
Javagal Srinath IND 36 54 30.68

From 2004 to 2017: A look back at Historic Pakistan-India clashes in ICC Champions Trophy

 

