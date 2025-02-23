Top Performers in Pakistan vs India ODI History

Pakistan vs India ODI rivalry remained in limelight as both teams are facing each other in blockbuster game. Ahead of game, here’s a look at unforgettable performances from some of cricket’s greatest players of two sides.

Season player Sachin Tendulkar leads the top run-scorers with 2,526 runs, and next on list are Inzamam-ul-Haq with 2,403 runs and Saeed Anwar with 2,002 runs. India’s Rahul Dravid with 1,899 runs and Shoaib Malik with 1,782 runs are next to join the list.

In bowling, Wasim Akram leads with 60 wickets, while Saqlain Mushtaq (57 wickets) and Aaqib Javed (54 wickets) are also key contributors. For India, Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath both took 54 wickets.

Top Batters

Batter Team Matches Runs Average Highest Score Sachin Tendulkar IND 69 2,526 40.09 141 Inzamam-ul-Haq PAK 67 2,403 43.69 123 Saeed Anwar PAK 50 2,002 43.52 194 Rahul Dravid IND 58 1,899 36.51 107 Shoaib Malik PAK 42 1,782 46.89 143

Top Bowlers