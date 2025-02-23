Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan vs India Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming details here

Pakistan Vs India Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details Here

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 much hyped game is finally here as Pakistan face off with India at Dubai International Stadium. After India’s dominant victory in 2023 World Cup, Sunday’s encounter promises to be a different spectacle with packed stands, as both teams face high stakes.

Rizwan led Pakistan enters game under pressure, despite a strong record in Dubai. India, under Rohit Sharma, comes off a solid win against Bangladesh. As India had the upper hand in recent encounters, Pakistan has a history of strong performances in the UAE, making them dangerous on home soil.

Pakistan vs India Champions Trophy Live Streaming

Platform iOS Play Store Website
Tapmad Click Here Click Here Click Here
Tamasha Click Here Click Here Click Here
PTCL Shoq Click Here Click Here Click Here
Myco Click Here Click Here Click Here

TV Broadcast

Regions TV Broadcast
India Star Sports, Sports18
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
USA & Canada Willow TV
Australia Not available on TV
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport
Middle East & North Africa (MENA, UAE) CricLife MAX, CricLife MAX2
Bangladesh Nagorik TV, T Sports
Afghanistan ATN
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1)
Other Regions (Nepal, Japan, Malaysia, etc.) ICC.tv

Digital Streaming

Region Digital Streaming
India JioCinema (16 feeds, 9 languages)
United Kingdom SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App
USA & Canada Willow on the Cricbuzz app (Hindi available)
Australia Amazon Prime Video (Hindi available)
New Zealand NOW, SkyGo app
South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport App
Middle East & North Africa (MENA, UAE) STARZPLAY
Bangladesh Toffee app
Afghanistan Not available
Sri Lanka Sirasa app
Other Regions (Nepal, Japan, Malaysia, etc.) ICC.tv (free in 80+ territories)

 

Pakistan seek redemption against India in high-octane Champions Trophy clash today

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.65
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.25 181.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
   

