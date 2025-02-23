Pakistan vs India Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming details here

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 much hyped game is finally here as Pakistan face off with India at Dubai International Stadium. After India’s dominant victory in 2023 World Cup, Sunday’s encounter promises to be a different spectacle with packed stands, as both teams face high stakes.
Rizwan led Pakistan enters game under pressure, despite a strong record in Dubai. India, under Rohit Sharma, comes off a solid win against Bangladesh. As India had the upper hand in recent encounters, Pakistan has a history of strong performances in the UAE, making them dangerous on home soil.
Pakistan vs India Champions Trophy Live Streaming
|Platform
|iOS
|Play Store
|Website
|Tapmad
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Tamasha
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|PTCL Shoq
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Myco
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
TV Broadcast
|Regions
|TV Broadcast
|India
|Star Sports, Sports18
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Australia
|Not available on TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Middle East & North Africa (MENA, UAE)
|CricLife MAX, CricLife MAX2
|Bangladesh
|Nagorik TV, T Sports
|Afghanistan
|ATN
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV (TV1)
|Other Regions (Nepal, Japan, Malaysia, etc.)
|ICC.tv
Digital Streaming
|Region
|Digital Streaming
|India
|JioCinema (16 feeds, 9 languages)
|United Kingdom
|SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App
|USA & Canada
|Willow on the Cricbuzz app (Hindi available)
|Australia
|Amazon Prime Video (Hindi available)
|New Zealand
|NOW, SkyGo app
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport App
|Middle East & North Africa (MENA, UAE)
|STARZPLAY
|Bangladesh
|Toffee app
|Afghanistan
|Not available
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa app
|Other Regions (Nepal, Japan, Malaysia, etc.)
|ICC.tv (free in 80+ territories)
