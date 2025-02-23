Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Octogenarian Pope Francis receives blood transfusions amid serious pneumonia battle

Octogenarian Pope Francis Receives Blood Transfusions Amid Serious Pneumonia Battle

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis, the religious leader to more than one-sixth of world’s population, is battling double pneumonia, and is being admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

The condition of 88-year-old remains critical and he required oxygen and blood transfusions to manage his symptoms. Despite this, the latest update from Vatican offered sense of reassurance, stating that the pope had a peaceful night and was able to rest.

The respiratory infection is said to be complex, and it caused by several microorganisms, and physicians noted that double pneumonia can severely affect the lungs and make breathing difficult.

In their statement, the Vatican further explained that the pope had experienced a “prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis” and required high-flow oxygen. Blood transfusions were also necessary due to a low platelet count, which can be linked to anemia.

As the pope continues his recovery, doctors are cautious about the risks, with Dr. Sergio Alfieri warning that if the infection spreads to his bloodstream, it could lead to sepsis, which would be difficult to overcome. Despite the challenges, the Vatican remains hopeful as the pope rests and receives care from medical professionals.

Pope Francis faced several health challenges in recent years, but his supporters continue to pray for his speedy recovery.

 

