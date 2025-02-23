Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ICC Champions Trophy Traffic Update for Islamabad as Key Routes, Restrictions revealed

RAWALPINDI – Authorities in Pakistan’s capital announced key routes and restrictions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will spring into action from February 24 to 27. To handle the anticipated influx of visitors and participants, 351 officers have been deployed across key areas of the city.

Heavy traffic will be restricted from entering certain areas between 7:00 AM and 1:30 AM. Commuters traveling through the city are advised to follow designated alternative routes to avoid congestion.

For vehicles traveling from Peshawar to Lahore, the preferred route is the Taxila Motorway, after Tarnol Phatak and the Fateh Jang Motorway. Those coming from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi are advised to take Chak Beli Road to the Chakri Motorway for smoother access.

Those coming from Peshawar to Rawat should use the Taxila Motorway, Chakri, and Chak Beli Road, while those traveling from Lahore to Peshawar should take the Rawat route, then proceed to Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and the Taxila Motorway.

Authorities anticipate traffic congestion on Srinagar Highway and the Expressway due to these traffic arrangements. Citizens are urged to use alternate routes within Islamabad to avoid delays.

From 2004 to 2017: A look back at Historic Pakistan-India clashes in ICC Champions Trophy

 

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

