Nadra Dg Terminated Over Fake Degree

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) terminated Director General Zulfiqar Ahmed over fake degree.

According to media reports, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Director General of Sargodha Region, was dismissed after his MBA degree was found to be fraudulent.

The president of George Mason University, USA, whose signature appeared on the degree, was not serving at the time.

Additionally, the college name on his BBA degree did not match the name at the time of issuance.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) conducted an inquiry at NADRA’s request and confirmed the information provided by NADRA.

The Islamabad High Court upheld HEC’s decision to revoke the equivalence of the degree.

Zulfiqar Ahmed failed to provide a satisfactory response to NADRA’s show-cause notice.

Following the High Court’s ruling and the unsatisfactory explanation, NADRA’s chairman initiated disciplinary action, leading to his dismissal.