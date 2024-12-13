Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pushpa star Allu Arjun arrested for stampede death

Famous Tamil movie star Allu Arjun, known for his role in the film Pushpa, has been arrested by Hyderabad police.

The Telugu actor was detained in connection with a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, which led to a tragic death.

The incident occurred on December 4, claiming the life of a 39-year-old woman and leaving her son critically injured.

 

Following the incident, a case was filed against the theater management, Allu Arjun, and his security team. The police stated they had not been informed about the actor’s presence at the premiere in advance.

Speaking to Indian media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Akshansh Yadav revealed that the case was registered under sections 105 and 118 of the BNS Act based on a complaint from the victim’s family.

He assured that investigations are underway and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

It has been confirmed that Allu Arjun will be presented before a magistrate today.

