43 terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan operations: ISPR

Security forces have eliminated 43 terrorists during extensive Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan since December 9, dealing a major blow to Fitna-Al-Khwarij and other terrorist groups operating in the region, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, on the night of December 12-13, security forces conducted an IBO in Lakki Marwat District, where they effectively engaged terrorists in the area, resulting in the death of six militants. Since December 9, a total of 18 militants have been eliminated in KP.

In Balochistan, on December 13, security forces neutralised 10 terrorists in two separate IBOs conducted in Musa Khel and Panjgur districts after intense firefights. Since December 9, 25 terrorists have been killed in Balochistan.

These operations will continue until peace is restored and all militants are eliminated, as Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to eradicate terrorism from the country, said ISPR