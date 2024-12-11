7 terrorists killed in North Waziristan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed seven militants in two operations in North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intelligence-based operations were conducted on the night of December 10 and 11 in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan following reports of militants’ presence.

During the operation, forces effectively targeted the militants, resulting in the death of four of them.

The second operation took place in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan, where three more militants were killed in an exchange of fire.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, a brave soldier, Lance Naik Mohammad Amin (34 years old, resident of Faisalabad District), embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly.

In a statement, ISPR mentioned that a sanitization operation is underway in the area to eliminate any remaining militants. The security forces are determined to rid the country of the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.