Iffat Omar trolled for latest bold photoshoot

Pakistani actor and model Iffat Omar is an avid social media user who is known for her effortlessly chic style.

As celebrities receive backlash for their wardrobe choices, especially female stars who comes under fire due to bold scenes in local projects and photoshoots. The latest to fall prey to moral policing is Iffat Omar.

Receiving ire for recent clicks, the Haiwan actor created uproar as she posed in a sleeveless top and posted pictures on her social media handle. The ageless diva can be seen flaunting a black sheath dress.

As the pictures went viral, trolls shamed her choice of clothing and bombarded the comment section with derogatory comments.

This is not the first time for a Lollywood star who is most often targeted with harsh criticism due to her bold wardrobe choices; she however seems quite unbothered regarding the trolling and criticism.