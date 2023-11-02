India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, World Cup 2023

India will look to continue its winning momentum in the World Cup 2023 as Men in Blue lock horns with Sri Lanka today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is the home ground of Indian skipper as Men in Blue eye advancing unbeaten record in the leading ICC tournament.

Hosts India picked momentum and now aim lifting their second ODI World Cup, which turned them into a dominant team in the cricketing world.

India continues the game with 100 percent win rate, with 6 wins in their six matches. Sri Lanka managed to bag two wins in six matches played. Top players of Island nation have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, especially key bowlers.

The team remained inconsistent so far in the tournament and they need to win all games to enter semi-finals. Mendis led Sri Lanka earlier was smashed by Afghanistan in their last match by 7 wickets.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Live Streaming

India vs Sri Lanka match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

India vs Sri LankaWorld Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries