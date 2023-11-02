India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, World Cup 2023

India will look to continue its winning momentum in the World Cup 2023 as Men in Blue lock horns with Sri Lanka today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is the home ground of Indian skipper as Men in Blue eye advancing unbeaten record in the leading ICC tournament.
Hosts India picked momentum and now aim lifting their second ODI World Cup, which turned them into a dominant team in the cricketing world.
India continues the game with 100 percent win rate, with 6 wins in their six matches. Sri Lanka managed to bag two wins in six matches played. Top players of Island nation have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, especially key bowlers.
The team remained inconsistent so far in the tournament and they need to win all games to enter semi-finals. Mendis led Sri Lanka earlier was smashed by Afghanistan in their last match by 7 wickets.
India vs Sri Lanka match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.
|Online Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|tapmad TV
|Link
|Link
|Link
|ARY Zap
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Daraz
|Link
|Link
|Link
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank however the local unit remained stable in open market on Thursday.
The roller-coaster ride for the Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro rrate stands at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Thursday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs212,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs194,333 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs166,609.
In global market, bullion witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
