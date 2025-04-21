Karachi Kings opt to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 encounter

KARACHI – Karachi Kings won the toss and chose to field against Peshawar Zalmi in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 11th match of the tournament is being played at the National Stadium, Karachi. This is Karachi Kings’ last match on their home ground.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: David Warner (captain), Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mitchell Owen, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza