Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Unbeaten India lock horns with New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final group game

Unbeaten India Lock Horns With New Zealand In Icc Champions Trophy 2025 Final Group Game

DUBAI – In-form Indian team is all set to take on New Zealand in final Group A showdown in ICC Champions Trophy today on Sunday. Men in Blue are in dominant position as they bagged all 5 matches against Black Caps in last games.

With both teams’ moving to Champions Trophy semi-finals already sealed, both sides will look to push hard to end the group stage on positive note.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is likely to make a couple of changes, paving the way for some other players to prove their mettle.

With a well-rounded mix of all-rounders and spinners suited to the conditions in Dubai, both teams have arrived prepared for the Champions Trophy. Although this match holds less significance since both teams already secured their spots in the semifinals, it promises to be an exciting contest given the teams’ recent performances and star-studded lineups.

Shreyas Iyer and Kyle Jamieson are looking to create good show for fans in today’s contest. India may rotate their squad ahead of the semifinals, with potential changes such as Rishabh Pant returning to the lineup and Washington Sundar possibly replacing one of the left-arm spinners.

UAE pitch typically favors spin, and both teams will need to adapt to the slower conditions. The weather is expected to be clear and pleasant, with a lot of spectators expected in stadium due to Sunday.

India vs New Zealand Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match washed out

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 2 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 280.7
Euro EUR 293.25 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.85 745.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.75 908.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 722.15 730.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
     

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search