Unbeaten India lock horns with New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final group game

DUBAI – In-form Indian team is all set to take on New Zealand in final Group A showdown in ICC Champions Trophy today on Sunday. Men in Blue are in dominant position as they bagged all 5 matches against Black Caps in last games.

With both teams’ moving to Champions Trophy semi-finals already sealed, both sides will look to push hard to end the group stage on positive note.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is likely to make a couple of changes, paving the way for some other players to prove their mettle.

With a well-rounded mix of all-rounders and spinners suited to the conditions in Dubai, both teams have arrived prepared for the Champions Trophy. Although this match holds less significance since both teams already secured their spots in the semifinals, it promises to be an exciting contest given the teams’ recent performances and star-studded lineups.

Shreyas Iyer and Kyle Jamieson are looking to create good show for fans in today’s contest. India may rotate their squad ahead of the semifinals, with potential changes such as Rishabh Pant returning to the lineup and Washington Sundar possibly replacing one of the left-arm spinners.

UAE pitch typically favors spin, and both teams will need to adapt to the slower conditions. The weather is expected to be clear and pleasant, with a lot of spectators expected in stadium due to Sunday.

India vs New Zealand Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young