Which countries have longest and shortest Fasting times in Ramadan 2025?

The holy Month of Ramadan begins across the globe, and the duration of fasting is different in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and across the globe. Muslims living in countries like UAE or Brazil will fast for about 12 hours, while those in northern regions, such as Iceland or Greenland, will observe fasts lasting 19-20 hours.
Ramadan 2025
|Countries with Longest Fasting
|Duration
|Sweden
|20 hours 30 minutes
|Norway
|20 hours 30 minutes
|Finland (Helsinki)
|19 hours 9 minutes
|Iceland (Reykjavik)
|19 hours 59 minutes
|Greenland (Nuuk)
|20 hours
|Canada (Ottawa)
|16.5 hours
|Algeria
|16 hours 44 minutes
|Scotland (Glasgow)
|16.5 hours
|Switzerland (Zurich)
|16.5 hours
|Italy (Rome)
|16.5 hours
|Spain (Madrid)
|16 hours
|United Kingdom (London)
|16 hours
|France (Paris)
|15.5 hours
|Countries with Shortest Fasting
|Duration
|Brasilia, Brazil
|12-13 hours
|Harare, Zimbabwe
|12-13 hours
|Islamabad, Pakistan
|12-13 hours
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|11-12 hours
|Montevideo, Uruguay
|11-12 hours
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|12 hours
|Christchurch, New Zealand
|12 hours
|Dubai, UAE
|13 hours
|New Delhi, India
|12.5 hours
|Jakarta, Indonesia
|12.5 hours
|Madinah, Saudi Arabia
|13 hours
|New York, USA
|~13 hours
|Istanbul, Turkey
|~13 hours
Algeria will witness the longest fasting duration in Arab world, lasting 16 hours and 44 minutes. In contrast, Somalia will have the shortest fast at just 13 hours. Scandinavian nations, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, will observe long fasting periods, with some areas observing fasts lasting more than 20 hours.
Iceland will experience a 19-hour and 59-minute fast, while Finland’s Helsinki will have fasting hours of about 19 hours and 9 minutes.