Which countries have longest and shortest Fasting times in Ramadan 2025?

The holy Month of Ramadan begins across the globe, and the duration of fasting is different in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and across the globe. Muslims living in countries like UAE or Brazil will fast for about 12 hours, while those in northern regions, such as Iceland or Greenland, will observe fasts lasting 19-20 hours.

The duration of fasting varies across the globe due to geographical locations, with some countries experiencing the longest fasts while others observe shorter ones.

Ramadan 2025

Countries with Longest Fasting  Duration
Sweden 20 hours 30 minutes
Norway 20 hours 30 minutes
Finland (Helsinki) 19 hours 9 minutes
Iceland (Reykjavik) 19 hours 59 minutes
Greenland (Nuuk) 20 hours
Canada (Ottawa) 16.5 hours
Algeria 16 hours 44 minutes
Scotland (Glasgow) 16.5 hours
Switzerland (Zurich) 16.5 hours
Italy (Rome) 16.5 hours
Spain (Madrid) 16 hours
United Kingdom (London) 16 hours
France (Paris) 15.5 hours
Countries with Shortest Fasting  Duration
Brasilia, Brazil 12-13 hours
Harare, Zimbabwe 12-13 hours
Islamabad, Pakistan 12-13 hours
Johannesburg, South Africa 11-12 hours
Montevideo, Uruguay 11-12 hours
Buenos Aires, Argentina 12 hours
Christchurch, New Zealand 12 hours
Dubai, UAE 13 hours
New Delhi, India 12.5 hours
Jakarta, Indonesia 12.5 hours
Madinah, Saudi Arabia 13 hours
New York, USA ~13 hours
Istanbul, Turkey ~13 hours

Algeria will witness the longest fasting duration in Arab world, lasting 16 hours and 44 minutes. In contrast, Somalia will have the shortest fast at just 13 hours. Scandinavian nations, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, will observe long fasting periods, with some areas observing fasts lasting more than 20 hours.

Iceland will experience a 19-hour and 59-minute fast, while Finland’s Helsinki will have fasting hours of about 19 hours and 9 minutes.

Ramadan begins across Pakistan with first Taraweeh prayers

