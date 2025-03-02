Which countries have longest and shortest Fasting times in Ramadan 2025?

The holy Month of Ramadan begins across the globe, and the duration of fasting is different in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and across the globe. Muslims living in countries like UAE or Brazil will fast for about 12 hours, while those in northern regions, such as Iceland or Greenland, will observe fasts lasting 19-20 hours.

Ramadan 2025

Countries with Longest Fasting Duration Sweden 20 hours 30 minutes Norway 20 hours 30 minutes Finland (Helsinki) 19 hours 9 minutes Iceland (Reykjavik) 19 hours 59 minutes Greenland (Nuuk) 20 hours Canada (Ottawa) 16.5 hours Algeria 16 hours 44 minutes Scotland (Glasgow) 16.5 hours Switzerland (Zurich) 16.5 hours Italy (Rome) 16.5 hours Spain (Madrid) 16 hours United Kingdom (London) 16 hours France (Paris) 15.5 hours

Countries with Shortest Fasting Duration Brasilia, Brazil 12-13 hours Harare, Zimbabwe 12-13 hours Islamabad, Pakistan 12-13 hours Johannesburg, South Africa 11-12 hours Montevideo, Uruguay 11-12 hours Buenos Aires, Argentina 12 hours Christchurch, New Zealand 12 hours Dubai, UAE 13 hours New Delhi, India 12.5 hours Jakarta, Indonesia 12.5 hours Madinah, Saudi Arabia 13 hours New York, USA ~13 hours Istanbul, Turkey ~13 hours

Algeria will witness the longest fasting duration in Arab world, lasting 16 hours and 44 minutes. In contrast, Somalia will have the shortest fast at just 13 hours. Scandinavian nations, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, will observe long fasting periods, with some areas observing fasts lasting more than 20 hours.

Iceland will experience a 19-hour and 59-minute fast, while Finland’s Helsinki will have fasting hours of about 19 hours and 9 minutes.