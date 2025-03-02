Israel agrees to extend US-brokered Gaza ceasefire during Ramadan

TEL AVIV – Israeli government gave nod to a temporary ceasefire proposal from the United States that would cover Ramadan, as Muslims are observing Holy Month.

The proposal, introduced by US Special Envoy to Middle East Steve Witkoff, involves return of half of the 59 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza—both living and deceased—on the first day of the ceasefire. The remainder of the hostages would be released if a permanent ceasefire agreement is reached by the end of the proposed period.

The extension in ceasefire is appreciated but resolving conflict was currently unfeasible and additional time was needed for talks on a long-term solution.

Although Israel agreed to proposal to secure the return of the hostages, Hamas has not yet accepted it. Israel made it clear that while Hamas has breached previous agreements, it has adhered to this one.

If Hamas alters its position, Israel is prepared to resume talks. However, Israel also warned that it might return to fighting if it believes the negotiations are not progressing, following the expiration of the initial 42-day ceasefire-hostage arrangement on Saturday.