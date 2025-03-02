Mosques overflow with worshippers as Ramadan kicks off with spiritual devotion

LAHORE – Holy month of Ramadan started on Sunday, ushering in the most sacred time of the year for millions of Muslims in Pakistan, and around the world. With fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection, the month is time to deepen faith and self-discipline.

In Pakistan, mosques were filled to capacity as worshippers gathered for the first Taraveeh prayers, after Isha prayer on the night of March 1. Devotees were in high spirits, eagerly participating in the prayers and sharing the Sehar meal before Fajr Azan. The roads were bustling with a heavy rush of motorists on their way to and from mosques, while shops were crowded as people purchased milk, yogurt, and ready-to-eat foods for the early morning meal.

The first night of Ramadan saw vibrant activity in cities across Pakistan, with palpable sense of community and devotion in the air. For the faithful, the start of the fasting month provided a moment of reflection as they began observing their daily fasts, which will continue for the entire month.

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Europe, and UK, and US continue observe fasts on March 1, joining global Muslim community in marking this sacred time.

For millions of Muslims worldwide, Ramadan is time to strengthen spiritual connections, reflect on personal growth, and unite with fellow believers in acts of devotion.