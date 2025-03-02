Omer Shahzad’s Nikah in Madina goes viral, leaving fans in awe

RIYADH – Lollywood star Omer Shehzad tied the knot with Shanzy Lodhi, and the official video of his marriage from holy city of Madina goes viral. The video, shared on his Instagram shows actor and his bride in a simple yet elegant ceremony in front of the Kaaba, leaving fans in awe.

The year 2025 has been a significant one for Pakistani celebrities, with several high-profile weddings happening in KSA. Khan and Gohar Rasheed were first to grab attention, followed by Mawra Hussain and Amir Gilani, and now Umar Shehzad has added his name to the list of celebrities tying the knot this year.

The actor, known for his roles in popular dramas, took to Instagram to share a picture with his bride, both of whom had their faces covered as they posed in front of the Kaaba. The post, accompanied by a Quranic verse shows Omer’s joy as he embarked on this new chapter of his life in the blessed city of Makkah.

He also shared official wedding clip on social media, which includes beautiful moments of couple exchanging vows, signing marriage contract, and offering prayers in the presence of close family. The clip also showcases an aerial view of Madina, followed by their simple yet touching entrance into the marriage ceremony.

Fans and fellow celebrities have flooded social media with congratulations for the newlyweds, wishing them a lifetime of happiness as they begin their journey together.