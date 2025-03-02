Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

VIP enclosure washroom leaks as rainfall tests Gaddafi Stadium’s hasty construction

The recent rainfall in Lahore has exposed the substandard construction quality of the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium, which was hurriedly completed ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The stadium underwent extensive renovations in record time to meet international standards for the upcoming tournament. However, the first spell of rain has revealed flaws in the construction, raising concerns about the quality of work.

During a brief downpour lasting less than 30 minutes, the ceiling of a VIP enclosure’s washroom began leaking, casting doubt over the stadium’s structural integrity.

The development comes just weeks after the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly revamped stadium, and PCB Chairman honored 1,500 workers for their efforts in completing the project. Despite these celebrations, the rainfall has now highlighted serious shortcomings in the renovation work.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

