U19 World Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 24 runs

11:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Pakistan on Thursday outclassed Afghanistan in a thriller match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier, the Green Shirts set a target of 240 runs for the Afghan side after winning the toss. 

Opening batsman Muhammad Shehzad made 43 runs while his partner Haseebullah Khan could score only two off 10. Abdul Faseeh remained the top scorer from the Pakistan side with 68 runs while Maaz Sadaqat made 42.

Pakistan kicked off their world cup campaign with a big win over Zimbabwe couple of days ago. Haseebullah Khan scored a fine century and Awais Ali picked up 6 wickets in the opener match of the Green Shirts.

