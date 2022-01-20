U19 World Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 24 runs
Share
Pakistan on Thursday outclassed Afghanistan in a thriller match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Trinidad and Tobago.
Earlier, the Green Shirts set a target of 240 runs for the Afghan side after winning the toss.
Opening batsman Muhammad Shehzad made 43 runs while his partner Haseebullah Khan could score only two off 10. Abdul Faseeh remained the top scorer from the Pakistan side with 68 runs while Maaz Sadaqat made 42.
Congratulations Pakistan U19 - an impressive 24-run win over Afghanistan 🇵🇰👏#U19CWC Group C. #PakistanFutureStars pic.twitter.com/9wfU2W1RUL— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 20, 2022
Pakistan kicked off their world cup campaign with a big win over Zimbabwe couple of days ago. Haseebullah Khan scored a fine century and Awais Ali picked up 6 wickets in the opener match of the Green Shirts.
Haseebullah's 135, Awais' six-for spearhead Pakistan to resounding win— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) January 18, 2022
More details: https://t.co/IbjdQvmeJG#PakistanFutureStars | #U19CWC
U19 CWC: Haseebullah, Awais Ali shine as Pakistan ... 09:53 AM | 18 Jan, 2022
BASSETERRE – Haseebullah Khan scored a ton before Awais Ali took six wickets to assist green shirts to seal a ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- U19 World Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 24 runs11:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
-
- Gold price jumps Rs700 per tola in Pakistan10:22 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan revises up 2020-21 economic growth rate at 5.37%09:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
-
-
- ‘Bismillah’ – Sharmila Faruqui files cybercrime complaint ...06:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- 'Kana Yaari' – Coke Studio's hijabi rapper Eva B wins hearts07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021