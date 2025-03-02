No gas for Karachi’s first sehri while Lahore gets structured supply plan

As Ramadan begins, Karachi faces a worsening gas crisis, while Lahore residents have been provided with a structured gas supply schedule to facilitate Sehri and Iftar preparations.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced a Ramadan-specific gas supply schedule for Lahore, ensuring availability from 2:30 AM to 8:00 AM for Sehri and 2:30 PM to 10:00 PM for Iftar. To maintain an uninterrupted supply, SNGPL has formed 100 monitoring committees, with General Manager Lahore East Rashid Inayat confirming that teams will work around the clock to address any disruptions.

In contrast, Karachiites have been struggling with severe gas shortages, particularly during the first Sehri of Ramadan. Residents of Old City areas and several other localities reported a complete absence of gas, forcing many to rely on LPG cylinders as an alternative. The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has yet to issue a revised Ramadan supply plan, exacerbating frustration among citizens.

With the holy month underway, residents of Karachi continue to demand immediate intervention to address the crisis, while Lahore benefits from a planned approach to gas distribution.