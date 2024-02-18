ECP constitutes committee to probe Rawalpindi commissioner’s rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a high-level committee to investigate allegations of rigging raised by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha.
In an official statement, the electoral oversight body announced the formation of the committee, which will be composed of senior officials from the election commission, including the secretary, special secretary, and additional director general of law.
According to the ECP, the committee's mandate includes recording statements from returning officers and district returning officers, with a deadline to present its findings to the commission within three days.
Furthermore, the ECP indicated that a decision regarding potential legal actions, such as contempt of the ECP, against the Rawalpindi commissioner would be contingent upon a thorough examination of the committee's report.
The statement noted that the recent ECP meeting was attended in person by commission officials, while Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and Punjab ECP member Babar Hasan Bharwana participated remotely.
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
