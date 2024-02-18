ECP constitutes committee to probe Rawalpindi commissioner’s rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a high-level committee to investigate allegations of rigging raised by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha.

In an official statement, the electoral oversight body announced the formation of the committee, which will be composed of senior officials from the election commission, including the secretary, special secretary, and additional director general of law.

According to the ECP, the committee's mandate includes recording statements from returning officers and district returning officers, with a deadline to present its findings to the commission within three days.

Furthermore, the ECP indicated that a decision regarding potential legal actions, such as contempt of the ECP, against the Rawalpindi commissioner would be contingent upon a thorough examination of the committee's report.

The statement noted that the recent ECP meeting was attended in person by commission officials, while Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and Punjab ECP member Babar Hasan Bharwana participated remotely.