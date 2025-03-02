Registration for PM Ramazan Relief Package Cash Assistance 2025

ISLAMABAD—Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rolled out a Rs20 billion relief package for Ramadan, aimed at supporting millions of people. Eligible family members will receive Rs 5,000 to ease financial pressure.

In a bid to ease the financial burden on low-income families ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the 8070 Ramzan Relief Package 2025, a comprehensive Rs20 billion initiative. This program is set to benefit 40 lac eligible families across Pakistan, providing direct cash assistance and subsidies on essential food items.

The two-part relief program aims to provide financial aid and discounts on basic food items, helping families manage household expenses during the holy month.

8070 Ramzan Relief Package

Cash Relief: Eligible families will receive a one-time payment of Rs 10,000 to help with their household expenses during Ramzan.

Ration Subsidy: Discounts will be available on essential items, including flour, sugar, pulses, ghee, and rice, to ensure families can access necessary food supplies at reduced prices.

Eligibility for Ramzan Relief Package

Valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Be registered under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) or the Ehsaas Programme.

Not be receiving benefits from any other government relief initiative.

Registration Process

Eligible individuals can apply for the relief package through the official PSER portal by submitting their CNIC and mobile phone number. Alternatively, they can verify their eligibility by sending their CNIC number via SMS to 8070 and following the instructions.

Registration

The government is urging eligible families to register as soon as possible to avoid delays in receiving their financial assistance. The authorities emphasized that completing registration early would ensure the timely disbursement of funds before Ramzan begins.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to supporting vulnerable families, reducing their financial stress, and ensuring they have access to essential food items during Ramzan,” said an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.