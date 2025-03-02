New Bank timings announced for Ramadan 2025 in Pakistan

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan has announced new timing schedule for banks for the holy month of Ramadan 2025.

A notification issued by the central bank confirmed revised office timings for Ramadan 2025. As per the revised schedule, Banks will operate from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Monday to Thursday.

On Fridays, the office will be open from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM, with no break due to Jumma prayers.

In addition to the SBP’s schedule, the public dealing hours for commercial banks have also been updated. Banks will provide public services from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, the public dealing hours will be from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM, without any break.

These new timings will remain in effect throughout the holy month of Ramzan.